PA To Set Policy Limiting Release Of Police Video

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf says he’ll sign a bill giving police departments discretion to refuse public requests for copies of audio or video recordings by officers. Senate Bill 560 that cleared its last legislative vote in the Senate on Tuesday. It covers all audio and video recordings by officers, including body and dashboard cameras. It exempts recordings from requests under Pennsylvania’s open-records law, although a court could still order the release of a police recording. Law enforcement organizations support the bill, which also clears legal hurdles for police departments to expand the use of body cameras. The bill is opposed by the American Civil Liberties Union, which says it’ll be nearly impossible for the public to obtain video.

