Three Mile Island Notifies Regulators Of Intent To Close

HARRISBURG (AP) – The owners of Three Mile Island have formally notified regulators and a regional power grid operator of their previously announced intentions to close the plant. Exelon Corp. sent a letter June 20 to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission saying the plant would be shut down around Sept. 30, 2019 due to “severe economic challenges.” Exelon criticized PJM Interconnection, a Pennsylvania-based electrical grid operator, in a May 30 letter to that company saying PJM has not adapted to changes in the energy market. It said market rules don’t value the “clean, resilient” electricity provided by the plant. The plant was the site of the worst commercial nuclear power accident in the U.S. in 1979 when a partial core meltdown occurred in one reactor. The other reactor is still in use.

