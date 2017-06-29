Both Children Mauled By Dog Released From Hospital

LANCASTER (AP) – Both children who were mauled by a pit bull in Lancaster have been released from the hospital. Margot Warfel announced on a GoFundMe page that her children, 5-year-old Charlie and 2-year-old Ruby, have returned home after the June 19 attack on Lafayette Street. Ruby was released after a three-day stay, and Charlie was released Tuesday night. Warfel says both children suffered severe facial lacerations, including nerve and muscle damage that will require multiple surgeries. Ruby has issues with normal facial functions, and it is unclear if Charlie will be able to smile again. Warfel, who is pregnant and was at the time of the attack, was able to pull the dog away from her children with the help of several other people. The GoFundMe page is at www.gofundme.com/charlieandruby.



