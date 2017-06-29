Child Endangerment Bill Signed Into Law

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a child endangerment bill into law. House Bill 217 places stronger penalties on individuals who endanger children in their care. The legislation was drafted following the death of 11-month-old Heath Ryder in Franklin County, who was killed by a 9-year-old girl while in the care of an adult caregiver. The girl was left unsupervised with the infant when the incident occurred. Although the girl was charged and went through the juvenile court system, the adult faced lesser charges, due to limitations in the law at that time.

