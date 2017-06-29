Getting More Funds For Pediatric Cancer Research

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved legislation requiring PennDOT to provide a check-off box on driver’s license and vehicle registration forms for people to contribute to the first-ever pediatric cancer research fund in the state. Berks County Rep. Tom Caltagirone sponsored House Bill 407. The lawmaker said 96% of funds going for cancer research goes to adult cancer research with only 4% going to pediatric cancer research. The funds raised by the legislation would be distributed to eligible institutions in Pennsylvania that conduct pediatric cancer research, including Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia; Penn State Hershey Medical Center; Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania; and the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC. House Bill 407 now goes to the state Senate.

