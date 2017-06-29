Harrisburg Loses Again on Abortion Buffer Zone Law

HARRISBURG – The Third Circuit Court of Appeals denied the City of Harrisburg’s request to rehear a case brought by two pro life women, Colleen Reilly and Becky Biter, in their lawsuit against a city ordinance which created unconstitutional “buffer zones” that silenced pro life speech on public sidewalks around abortion clinics. The court also amended its original opinion to clarify that the plaintiffs need only show they are being harmed by restrictions on their protected free speech and then the burden shifts to the city to justify its law. The two women regularly engaged in peaceful counseling on the public sidewalks around Harrisburg’s two abortion clinics. The ordinance kept them up to 70 feet away from those whom they were trying to help. They were harassed by clinic staff and local police since the the city enacted the ordinance, which was drafted by Planned Parenthood. Mat Staver with Liberty Counsel said Harrisburg can’t close its public sidewalks to pro life citizens to protect Planned Parenthood. He added the case will set a precedent for other sidewalk counselors who are peacefully helping women to save the lives of their unborn babies.

Related