PA Animal Cruelty Bill Signed Into Law

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf signed an animal cruelty prevention bill into law. House Bill 1238, which is now Act 10 of 2017, updates and clarifies the existing animals abuse statutes and increases the penalties for abusing animals. The measure includes mandatory forfeiture of the abused animal to an animal shelter if the abuser is convicted, stipulations to dog tethering, increased protection for horses, and civil immunity for veterinarians, veterinarian technicians, and humane society police officers to prevent frivolous lawsuits against them when reporting animal cruelty in good faith.

