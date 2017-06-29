PA Lawmakers Take Budget Differences Down To Wire

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are starting the second-to-last day of the fiscal year, as top Republicans say little about how they’ll deal with the state’s biggest cash shortfall since the recession. Preliminary votes are possible today on a yet-to-be-revealed compromise spending plan of approximately $32 billion in the 2017-18 fiscal year. Rank-and-file lawmakers have received little information about closed-door negotiations, as House and Senate Republican majority leaders try to sort out disagreements. Negotiations over how to find the $2-plus billion in cash they’ll need to prop up spending appear likely to drag into July. The plan could mean belt-tightening or cuts across programs and agencies, while Republicans, who are opposing tax hikes, look to more casino-style gambling and borrowing for money.

