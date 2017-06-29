PA Senate OKs Bill To Let School Workers Have Guns

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved legislation that would give school boards the option of allowing licensed and trained staff to carry firearms on school property. Senate Bill 383 would allow school personnel to have access to firearms in school safety zones if school districts establish proper guidelines. Bill sponsor, Indiana County Sen. Don White says about 18 states allow school employees to have guns. He added that it’s not about the Second Amendment, it’s about protection of our children. Under the bill, employees would be required to have a concealed carry license, pass a psychological evaluation, and meet certain firearms training requirements. It also requires school boards to file a comprehensive firearm safety plan with the law enforcement agency having jurisdiction over the school. The bill now goes to the state House for consideration. Gov. Tom Wolf and the PSEA opposes the measure.

