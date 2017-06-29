PA Senators Approve Clean Slate Legislation

HARRISBURG – Legislation to provide for automatic sealing of criminal records for minor offenses passed the PA Senate. Senate Bill 529 allows for the automatic sealing of low level, non-violent criminal offenses, eliminating the need to petition the court. York County Sen. Scott Wagner sponsored the “clean slate” measure. Under the bill, misdemeanors would be sealed after 10 years of the person being crime-free and as long as court obligations have been met. Non-convictions would be sealed after 60 days and fulfillment of court obligations. It also exempts individuals with a sealed record from having to disclose criminal history records, which is often a huge hurdle for individuals attempting to obtain a job or housing. The bill now goes to the state House.

Related