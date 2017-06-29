Rallying For A Higher Minimum Wage In PA

HARRISBURG – Supporters of raising PA’s minimum wage rallied at the state Capitol. Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa of Pittsburgh says increasing the minimum wage is a win for workers. House Bill 1520 would raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage to $12.00 per hour on January 1, 2018 and by an additional 50 cents per hour each year until 2024, when the minimum wage would be $15.00 per hour. In 2025, the minimum wage would receive a cost-of-living adjustment every year. Pennsylvania has not raised its minimum wage since 2006.

Related