Busy Travel Time On PA Turnpike

HARRISBURG – The PA Turnpike Commission reminds motorists that this weekend kicks off Independence Day traffic as travelers take advantage of next week’s Fourth of July holiday. The PA Turnpike expects approximately 3.5 million vehicles across the system during the six-day period from today through July 5. Today is slated to be the most heavily traveled day with about 750,000 vehicles on the Turnpike, followed by July 5 with around 650,000 vehicles. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects on the toll road will be suspended during the period. Motorists are encouraged to buckle up and put down your cell phone, drive the posted speed limit, and not drive impaired.

