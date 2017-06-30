Chester County Road Rage Incident Leads To Death

WEST GOSHEN (AP) – A recent high school graduate was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Chester County. Authorities say 18-year-old Bianca Roberson of West Chester was shot by another driver as the two tried to merge into a single lane on Route 100 in West Goshen on Wednesday. Roberson’s car veered off the road and was later found in a ditch. Investigators say the shooter fled, driving down the highway in a red pickup truck. Roberson had just graduated from Bayard Rustin High School. She was headed to Jacksonville University in Florida in the fall. District Attorney Thomas Hogan calls the shooting a “totally random, senseless act of violence.”

