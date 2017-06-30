Couple Re-Charged Of Trying To Sell Deer Parts

LITITZ (AP) – Former Lancaster County restaurant owners accused of scavenging deer parts from trash bins outside butcher shops are facing charges again. Charges were re-filed against Shi Eng and Chun Eng after wildlife officials said the couple had been collecting discarded deer parts for years and violating laws against selling wild venison. Investigators found over 300 pounds of deer heads and other parts at their Lititz restaurant, but Chun Eng denied selling deer meat. He says they used the meat to make soup for themselves. The charges had been dropped in November after a witness decided not to testify. Chun Eng previously pleaded guilty to restaurant violations and Shi Eng was fined after pleading guilty to selling deer parts from a van in New York City.

