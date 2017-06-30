PA Child Endangerment Bill Signed into Law

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf signed a child endangerment bill into law. House Bill 217 places stronger penalties on individuals who endanger children in their care. The legislation was drafted following the death of 11-month-old Heath Ryder in Franklin County, who was killed while in the care of an adult caregiver. The measure increases penalties when victims are 5 years old or younger and also directs judges to consider ordering counseling for those convicted of child endangerment. The law takes effect in 60 days.

