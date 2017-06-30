PA Spending Plan On Budget Deadline Day

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania lawmakers will take up a $32 billion bipartisan spending package on the state fiscal year’s final day, although lawmakers don’t know how it’ll be paid for. Senate and House floor votes are expected today, less than 24 hours after the details became public. Gov. Tom Wolf supports it. Lawmakers say they’ll try next week to find $2 billion-plus to cover a two-year projected shortfall. The package authorizes $870 million in spending above the last approved budget of $31.5 billion or almost 3%. That includes $400 million being added to the just-ending fiscal year’s books. It carries more money for schools, pension obligations, and services for the intellectually disabled. It demands belt-tightening across government agencies and in Medicaid, and counts on savings from a shrinking prison population.

