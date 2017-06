HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Labor & Industry announced an amnesty program aimed at recouping monies owed to the state’s Unemployment Compensation Trust Fund. Labor & Industry Secretary Kathy Manderino says the amnesty program runs July 1 through September 30, 2017. The total amount owed to the Unemployment Compensation Trust Fund from both claimants and employers that is eligible for the amnesty program is $651 million. For additional details, go to UCAmnesty.pa.gov.

