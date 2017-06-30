Senate Approves PA Budget Package

HARRISBURG (AP) – A $32 billion bipartisan spending package has the PA Senate’s approval on the state fiscal year’s final day, although lawmakers don’t know how it’ll be funded. The Senate voted 43-7, and a House vote is expected later today. Gov. Tom Wolf supports it and lawmakers say they’ll try next week to find $2 billion-plus to cover a two-year projected shortfall. Senate officials say it holds spending virtually flat. Using the last approved budget of $31.5 billion as a baseline, it authorizes an extra $870 million over two fiscal years above that, including $400 million going on the just-ending fiscal year’s books. It carries more money for schools, pension obligations, and services for the intellectually disabled. It demands belt-tightening across government agencies and in Medicaid, and counts on savings from a shrinking prisons population.

