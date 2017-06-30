Two Women Sought In Lancaster County Theft Investigation

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Lancaster County authorities are searching for two women in connection with a theft investigation. On June 21, windows were smashed on three vehicles parked in Manheim Township’s Overlook Park and purses were stolen. The thefts occurred between 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. The purses were later recovered from a dumpster at a nearby business, but cash, credit cards, and driver’s licenses were missing. Several days later, an attempt was made to use one of the cards at a bank in York. Photos from that attempt can be seen below. If you recognize the women, contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401, ext 0. If you wish to remain anonymous, call 717-569-2816.

