Bill Allows For New Home Construction On Preserved Farmland

HARRISBURG – The PA House passed legislation to give farmers more options with how their preserved land is managed. House Bill 1550 would give farmers the ability to surrender their legally held option to construct a new residence on their preserved land. Doing so would also make it easier for farmers to pass the land to the next generation of farmers at a lower value. Under current law, farmers are allowed to subdivide a section of land from the property to construct a home. However, they are not permitted to subdivide a portion of the property on which a home already exists. The bill would reverse that provision, allowing already-constructed homes to be subdivided from the property. The measure now goes to the Senate for consideration.

