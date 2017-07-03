Boy Hit By York City Crossfire

YORK (AP) – A 12-year-old boy was injured after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting in York. Police say the boy was shot during a gunfight around 6 p.m. Saturday on S. Penn Street. Investigators say people were shooting at each other from two parked cars. Officials say the victim was treated for a gunshot wound at York Hospital and is listed in stable condition. One of the cars crashed into parked vehicles, and the occupants fled the scene. No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.

