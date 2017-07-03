Bringing Civics Back To School

HARRISBURG – Bipartisan legislation to ensure that PA high school students receive strong civics and American history education unanimously passed the Senate Education Committee. Senate Bill 723 calls for high school students to take a test identical to the civics portion of the U.S. naturalization test given to those seeking to become American citizens. The test will be included in the civics curriculum and instruction to survey a student’s knowledge of the fundamentals of the history, principles, and form of the government of the United States. The measure also calls for the results of the test to be reported to the PA Department of Education annually to help inform and guide the overall state approach to social studies curriculum. The bill now goes to the full Senate. If passed, it is set to take effect beginning in the 2019-2020 school year.

