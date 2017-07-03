Lebanon County Kayaker Dies After Getting Stranded From Group

JONESTOWN (AP) – A 36-year-old Lebanon man died after becoming stranded during a kayaking trip. Police say Perry Ratcliffe Jr. was traveling with a group of 14 kayakers on the Swatara Creek in Jonestown on Saturday afternoon. He and several others became stranded after floating over a low head dam. Police say Ratcliffe was pulled underwater by heavy rapids near the dam. Other kayakers were able to pull him to the shore and perform CPR. Ratcliffe was later taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. First responders were able to rescue the other stranded kayakers.

