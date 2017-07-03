PA Budget Passed, But How To Fund It This Week

HARRISBURG (AP) – The main spending bill in a $32 billion bipartisan budget package has passed the PA Legislature, although lawmakers don’t know how it’ll all be funded. Gov. Tom Wolf supports it, but has yet to say whether he’ll sign it if lawmakers can’t figure out a spending plan. Both chambers recessed until at least Wednesday, and lawmakers will try this week to find $2 billion-plus to cover the shortfall. The governor’s office says spending is virtually flat under the package. Counting the amounts above the last approved budget of $31.5 billion, the increase is nearly 3%. Meanwhile, hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to universities is awaiting passage until lawmakers pass a revenue plan.

