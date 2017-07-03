Search To Balance PA’s Budget

HARRISBURG (AP) – The clock is ticking for Pennsylvania lawmakers to find more than $2 billion to balance the state’s budget. No agreements were reported today, three days after lawmakers sent the main appropriations bill in a $32 billion budget package to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk. Wolf has 10 days to sign the bill or let it become law, and he hasn’t said what he’ll do if lawmakers don’t agree in that period on how to raise the money. The Legislature’s Republican leaders say they’re looking into borrowing most of the money. Lawmakers are expected to return on Wednesday. The fiscal year began Saturday. Without spending legislation signed by Wolf, the state has lost some of its spending authority, although Wolf’s administration said it anticipated no program or service interruptions, at least in the next 10 days.

