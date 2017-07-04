Court Blocks Audit Over Grants To Counsel Pregnant Women

HARRISBURG (AP) – Commonwealth Court is not allowing Pennsylvania’s fiscal watchdog to examine how a nonprofit grant recipient spent money it got by charging a fee to contractors working on the grant to counsel pregnant women about alternatives to abortion. Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer wrote in Monday’s decision that an audit is allowable if it’s necessary to determine whether the money from the fee is being used in line with the grant agreement. But Jubelirer notes that the Harrisburg-based agency, Real Alternatives, already said that it isn’t using the money in accordance with the grant agreement, and Real Alternatives argues it isn’t required to. Auditor General Eugene DePasquale’s office says it’s disappointed, but respects the court’s decision.

