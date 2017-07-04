Fatal Fire In Dauphin County

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP – Police and fire units responded Monday to the 200 block of N. Arlington Avenue in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County for a residential structure fire at StoneBridge Apartments. Upon arrival, heavy smoke conditions and visible flames were observed inside the residence. Two occupants were removed from the residence by fire personnel. One victim was deceased and the other was transported to the hospital by EMS. The cause and origin of the fire is being investigated by the State Police Fire Marshal and the Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division.

