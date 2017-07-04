Fish For Free In PA Today

HARRISBURG – Families visiting Pennsylvania’s state parks, lakes, and other popular outdoor spots can enjoy a day of free fishing today, thanks to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. Today marks the second of two free fishing days in the Commonwealth. The first was May 28. First established in 1984 as part of the Fish & Boat Commission’s public outreach efforts, fish-for-free days allow anyone, residents and non-residents, to legally fish in Pennsylvania without a fishing license. All other fishing regulations apply.

Related