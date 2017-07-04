Good Samaritan Child In Hot Car Bill Passes PA House Panel

HARRISBURG -To help prevent injury and death of children trapped in hot cars, a bill that would provide civil immunity for any damage that may be done to the vehicle when forceful entry is necessary to rescue a child was passed unanimously out of the PA House Judiciary Committee last week. According to the organization KidsandCars.org, since the beginning of 2017, 12 children have died after being left in hot cars. House Bill 1152 would encourage Good Samaritans to act on behalf of children unable to escape from an overheated vehicle. The immunity only would apply when the person acts reasonably under the circumstances. Good Samaritans must have a good faith belief that the child is in imminent danger; they must have determined the vehicle is locked and there is no reasonable method for the child to be removed prior to forcibly entering the vehicle; and the person must have attempted to contact law enforcement. The bill will now be considered by the full House.

