UGI Worker Killed In House Explosion Identified

MANOR TOWNSHIP (AP) – The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into Sunday’s apparent natural gas explosion that destroyed a Lancaster County home and killed a utility worker. UGI Utilities workers were checking out a reported gas odor when the house in the 200 block of Springdale Lane in Manor Township exploded about 12:15 p.m. Homeowner Jeannine Hughes says a UGI worker told her moments before the blast that natural gas readings close to the home “were close to 100 percent.” The county coroner identified the deceased utility worker as 54-year-old Richard Bouder. Two other UGI workers were hurt and a local sewer worker was also injured. They are expected to recover. Hughes’ family was safely evacuated before the blast. UGI released a statement saying “the entire UGI family is deeply saddened by this tragic event. Our thoughts are with the family of our fellow employee who lost his life as well as our employees who were injured, and their families.”

