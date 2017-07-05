Bounced Checks For Asphalt Leads To Arrest

LANCASTER – Two people were arrested after writing six bounced checks for $39,000 worth of asphalt. Dorothy Miller and George Stanley, both 30-years-old and from Lancaster, were doing business as Traditional Paving. The two were taken into custody at their residence and charged with theft by deception and criminal conspiracy for issuing the bad checks to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Company of Earl Township, Lancaster County. Miller was released from Lancaster County Prison after posting $50,000 bail, while Stanley remains in jail.

Related