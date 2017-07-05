Child Killed Along I-83 In York County

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP (AP) – Officials say a 6-year-old boy was struck and killed on Interstate 83 in York County after the dirt bike he was riding traveled into oncoming traffic. The York County Coroner’s Office says the boy was riding the dirt bike outside of a home in Fairview Township around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say the boy rode into the path of a vehicle traveling northbound when he was struck. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene. The death has been ruled accidental. The boy’s name is expected to be released today. An investigation is ongoing.

