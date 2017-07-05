Federal & State Agencies Investigate Lancaster County Home Explosion

MANOR TOWNSHIP (AP) – Two federal agencies, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, along with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, are investigating the apparent natural gas explosion that destroyed a Lancaster County house on Sunday. One utility worker was killed and several other workers were injured. The Lancaster County Coroner’s office said 54-year-old Richard Bouder of East Lampeter Township was pronounced dead at the scene in the 200 block of Springdale Lane in Manor Township. Officials said the UGI Utilities employee was working outside the home with two other company employees and a Lancaster Area Sewer Authority employee checking a report of a gas leak when the explosion occurred. The other workers were hospitalized, but all are expected to recover.

