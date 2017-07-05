Brush Fire Stops Hershey Fireworks

HERSHEY – An Independence Day fireworks show at one of Pennsylvania’s most popular amusement parks ended early after the show sparked a brush fire on a hillside near the fireworks launch area. The Hershey Fire Department tweeted a picture of the blaze Tuesday night. Officials say the fire started about 15 minutes into the display at Hersheypark. Although the fire was quickly brought under control, the rest of the display was canceled. Nobody was hurt. Hersheypark spokesman Garrett Gallia says a fireworks ember caused some dry grass on the hillside to catch fire, but the park’s collaboration with the fire department resulted in the “best possible outcome.” He says the display was cut short “out of an abundance of caution.”



