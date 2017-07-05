PA Electioneering Free Zone Bill Proposed

HARRISBURG – In an effort to make Pennsylvania election days a more pleasant experience for voters, legislation has been introduced that would expand the electioneering-free zone at polling places. House Bill 1589 would extend the area at the polls where electioneering is prohibited from 10 feet to 100 feet. Currently, Pennsylvania is one of only four states with an electioneering-free zone of less than 50 feet. Thirty-seven states have zones that are at least 100 feet. The bill has been referred to the House State Government Committee for review.

