Police Seek Ephrata Walmart Thief

EPHRATA – Lancaster County authorities are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a woman who is alleged to have stolen several thousand dollars worth of computer related accessories at the Ephrata Walmart on at least two separate occasions – December 27, 2016 and most recently on June 26, 2017. The same female was also involved in a similar theft on June 26th from another local Walmart. She has a visible tattoo on her right upper arm. A picture of the female suspect can be seen below. If you have any information that could assist with her identification, please contact Ephrata Police at 717-733-8611. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Related