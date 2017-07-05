York County Officials Identify Child Killed On I-83

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP – Officials have identified a 6-year-old boy who was struck and killed after riding a dirt bike into traffic on Interstate 83 in York County about a half-mile from the Reesers Summit exit. The York County Coroner’s office says Bryce Treichler of Fairview Township was on a dirt bike outside his residence in the 200 block of Lincoln Drive around 5 p.m. Tuesday when he reportedly went down a hill on the property, over an embankment, then onto the interstate directly into the path of a northbound vehicle. Treichler was pronounced dead at the scene. The death has been ruled accidental. PSP York is handling the investigation.

