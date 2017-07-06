Bill Places Speed Cameras In PA Work Zones

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would protect construction workers and improve driver safety in active work zones is now before the PA Senate. Senate Bill 172 would provide a three-year trial period for PennDOT to place speed cameras in active work zones on interstate highways. The bill’s prime sponsor, Sen. David Argall of Berks & Schuylkill Counties said with an increased investment in our roads and bridges, it’s imperative that we insure the safety of workers and drivers alike. In 2015, there were 1,935 crashes in work zones, including 23 deaths across Pennsylvania.

Related