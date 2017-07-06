Consultants To Release Findings On PA University System

HARRISBURG (AP) – Consultants hired to review Pennsylvania’s financially strapped state-owned university system plan to present their findings next week. The National Center for Higher Education Management Systems was scheduled to present an interim report to the State System of Higher Education on July 12, but officials say the consultants will share their actual findings and recommendations. It could include consolidating degree programs, revamping marketing, and even closing some of the system’s 14 schools. Pennsylvania’s system is suffering from dropping in-state high school graduations, a result of fewer school-age youth, and cuts in state aid. The system is also at a disadvantage with many campuses in relatively rural areas.

