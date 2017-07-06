Democrat Announces Run For PA Lt. Governor

HARRISBURG (AP) – A one-time Democrat congressional candidate plans to run for lieutenant governor in next year’s election. Aryanna Berringer said she’s running for the office currently held by Mike Stack. The 34-year-old Berringer lives in suburban Pittsburgh where she’s an information technology manager for a supermarket chain. She ran unsuccessfully for Congress in southern Pennsylvania’s 16th District in 2012. Wolf and Stack have never been close. Wolf earlier this year stripped Stack of police protection after receiving complaints about Stack’s treatment of state employees. A campaign spokesman says Stack plans to run for a second term.

