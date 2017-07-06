Family Of Boy Killed On I-83 Speak Out

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP (AP) – Family of a 6-year-old boy who lost control on his dirt bike and was killed after he drove onto Interstate 83 in York County are speaking out. Bryce Treichler’s family told PennLive.com he drove onto the interstate Tuesday through an unfenced section next to his grandmother’s home. His 10-year-old sister says Bryce was going too fast down a driveway and kept going straight leading to the highway. His grandmother, Lynn Treichler, says that the state should have built a fence or guardrail next to their property. PennDOT spokesman Greg Penny says that fences are typically installed with initial construction of an interstate or during major reconstruction. The last major reconstruction near the boy’s home was more than 20 years ago.

