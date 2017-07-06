PA Budget Talks Drag Into Day 6 Of Fiscal Year

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati says compromise legislation to expand casino-style gambling is forthcoming as a stalemate enters a sixth day over paying for a $32 billion budget package. Scarnati said Wednesday that gambling legislation is a step toward raising $2.2 billion to fill a deficit. Scarnati and the Legislature’s other Republican leaders say they’re considering borrowing most of the money. Gambling legislation had been held up by a disagreement over heavily lobbied legislation to allow slot machine-style gambling terminals in bars and truck stops. But Scarnati says it’s time to move past disagreements. Scarnati says negotiators are also working on legislation that could expand the sale of wine or liquor licenses.

