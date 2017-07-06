PA Turnpike Offers Partial Amnesty Ahead Of Crackdown

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Turnpike is providing an incentive for those who owe unpaid tolls or fees before it starts suspending motor vehicle registrations next month. Turnpike CEO Mark Compton says they will waive additional fees if people pay invoices and violations before the new law that lets it request PennDOT suspend registrations takes effect on Aug. 4. The state says nearly 11,000 people owe a collective $17 million. Anyone who owes for tolls or violations can take advantage of the partial amnesty program. To learn more about the program or to check if you have unpaid PA Turnpike toll violations, visit www.PATurnpike.com. To pay now, call 1-877-736-6727 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.

