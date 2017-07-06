Toomey Defends Health Care Plan At TV Town Hall

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s first appearance in front of a live TV audience was dominated by questions about the Senate’s health care legislation that he helped write. Wednesday night’s appearance in the Harrisburg studios of WHTM-TV came as the legislation awaits a Senate vote. He also took questions on medical marijuana and President Trump, among other topics, but most questions focused on the health care bill he’s defending. The hour-long question-and-answer session was Toomey’s first this year in public in front of an audience. Protesters crowded outside the station and blocked entrances while protesting what they call the bill’s cuts to Medicaid.

