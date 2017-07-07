AG’s Asking The FCC To Block Robocalls

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro and 29 other attorneys general are asking the FCC to adopt rules allowing phone providers to block illegal robocalls being made to consumers. The FCC is requesting public comment on rules that would allow phone service providers to block several kinds of “spoofed” calls. Scammers frequently use “spoofing” – a tactic which allows deceitful persons to mimic the phone numbers of legitimate businesses on the receiving party’s caller ID. The spoofing helps scammers deceive vulnerable populations, particularly the elderly. According to PA Bureau of Consumer Protection, 4,473 consumers complained about receiving robocalls despite having placed their phone number on PA’s do-not-call list. Shapiro and his colleagues are calling for rules that allow phone companies to block calls originating from “spoofed” or invalid numbers, unallocated numbers, and numbers whose owners have requested be blocked. The FCC is to issue its rule later this year.

Related