Elderly Woman Hurt After Lancaster County Strong Arm Robbery

WEST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a strong arm robbery of an elderly woman at a Giant supermarket parking lot. Around 10:45 a.m. Thursday, an unknown female suspect robbed an 89-year-old female victim as she was placing groceries in her vehicle at the Giant at 1278 S. Market Street in West Donegal Township. The suspect grabbed the victim’s purse, pulling and dragging the victim towards a getaway vehicle. The victim was assaulted by the suspect to release her hold on the purse as the vehicle proceeded to drag the victim in the parking lot. The vehicle fled out of the parking lot onto Market Street heading east in the direction of the Kmart Plaza entrance. The victim sustained injuries to her head, face, arms, and legs. She was treated and released. The vehicle is described as a dark in color 4 door sedan occupied by the white female suspect in the rear seat, a white male driver, and a white male front passenger. Anyone with information is asked to contact Northwest Regional Police Det. Frank Ember, Jr at 717-367-3382, ext. 111.

