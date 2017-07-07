Funeral Set For Woman Killed In Chester County Road Rage Shooting

WEST CHESTER (AP) – A funeral service is set for a recent high school graduate who was fatally shot during a road rage confrontation in Chester County. A service for 18-year-old Bianca Roberson will be held this morning at St. Paul’s Baptist Church in West Chester. 28-year-old David Desper of Trainer, Delaware County, is charged with shooting Roberson as the two tried to merge into a single lane on a highway last Wednesday. The shooting sparked a manhunt for Desper, who fled in a red pickup truck. He turned himself in on Sunday.

