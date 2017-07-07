New Law Creates Rare Disease Advisory Council

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf has signed House Bill 239 into law which establishes the Rare Disease Advisory Council. The measure was sponsored by Montgomery County Rep. Marcy Toepel. The advisory council would consist of representatives from state agencies and the scientific community, as well as members of the health insurance and biopharmaceutical industries. Patients, caregivers, physicians, and nurses would also be included. The council would provide reports on monitoring, surveillance, detection, and diagnosis of rare diseases along with cost effectiveness of care, access to treatment, and other relevant services for individuals affected by rare diseases. Nearly 30 million Americans – and one in 10 Pennsylvanians – have rare diseases. A disease is considered rare if it affects fewer than 200,000 people. There are nearly 7,000 such diseases, and they tend to be serious and/or lifelong, and about two-thirds of those affected are children.

