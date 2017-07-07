Slots Revenue Drops Last Year At PA’s Casinos

HARRISBURG (AP) – Slot machine gambling revenue at Pennsylvania’s 12 casinos dropped in the last 12 months, leaving the casinos’ annual take lower than it was six years ago when just nine casinos were open the whole year. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said slots revenue in the nation’s No. 2 commercial casino state was nearly $2.34 billion for the 12 months ending June 30. It’s the third time annual slots revenue has dropped since Pennsylvania’s casinos started opening in 2006, and the first drop in three years. The latest revenues were slightly below those in the 2010-11 fiscal year. The gaming board says tax revenue was in excess of $1.2 billion.

