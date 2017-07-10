Authorities Search For Missing Dauphin County Woman

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP – Dauphin County authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating Ashli Rudy of the 5900 block of Shope Place in Harrisburg. On Sunday night, police were notified by family members that she had been missing since 9:30 a.m. Saturday after making comments about possibly taking her life. Ashli has not made any contact with her family and her whereabouts are unknown at this time. If you have any information in reference to Ashli’s whereabouts, please contact Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-558-6900.

